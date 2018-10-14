Harry and Meghan’s ‘royal tiff’

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a fight at Princess Eugenie’s wedding? Picture: Channel 7

BODY language expert Judi James has decoded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "less than tactile display" inside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, yesterday as they waited for the ceremony to start for Princess Eugenie's wedding.

"For some reason Harry looks distracted and fidgety as they wait in the pews, while Meghan sits facing front and looking demure and impervious, with a polite social smile on her face," Judi exclusively told The Sun.

Judi described their body language as ‘less than tactile’. Picture: Channel 7

"Harry mutters something to Meghan and her eyebrows raise before she turns her head towards him, using what looks like an emphatic gesture with each word of her reply."

She added: "Meghan looks a little bit like a mother with a naughty kid and she even raises both of her hands in a gesture that could mean slight exasperation.

"Whatever she says she then leans forward to resume her conversation with the guest in the row in front.

"Harry's response is to rub his face, sniff and lick his lips impatiently as he sinks against the side of the chair, looking away."

Harry looks away as Meghan stares forward. Picture: Channel 7

Judi says Meghan's hand movements could be a "measuring gesture" that refer to the "size of the audience".

She concluded: "If the pair did have a small disagreement it was soon over because they were back to their normal loving, hand-holding and hugging behaviours once the ceremony was over."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in the same church just five months earlier in front of a star-studded congregation that included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and The Beckhams.

Meghan stunned at Eugenie's ceremony in an elegant navy Givenchy dress, hat by Noel Stewart and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Meanwhile, bride Princess Eugenie wowed in a low-backed bespoke gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vo.

Meghan and Harry were back to looking loved up as they left the chapel. Picture: AP

The Queen's granddaughter, 28, married her boyfriend of eight years Jack Brooksbank, 32, who popped the question against the dramatic backdrop of a sunset volcano in Nicaragua back in January.

Eugenie, who works as an associate director at a London art gallery, wore her childhood surgery scars with pride, in a gown which exposed signs of a spinal op she had at the age of 12.

The princess had major surgery to correct a curvature of her spine, known as scoliosis, and had steel rods inserted into her back.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.