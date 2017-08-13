30°
News

Did region dig the gig?

Jessica Dorey
| 11th Aug 2017 5:01 PM
GOOD TUNES, GOOD TIMES: Local photographer Joshua Clarricoats snapped this fantastic picture when Mick Lindsay took to the stage at Gigs and Digs.
GOOD TUNES, GOOD TIMES: Local photographer Joshua Clarricoats snapped this fantastic picture when Mick Lindsay took to the stage at Gigs and Digs. Photo: Joshua Clarricoats

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE inaugural Gigs and Digs Festival has divided the region.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said while exact numbers were yet to be finalised, an early count showed about 140 children under 12, 250 adults and 80 volunteers were at the festival.

"By all reports patrons enjoyed an absolutely spectacular, professionally run night,” he said.

Speculation has been rife on social media about why the much-loved free Multicultural Festival was replaced. The cost of Gigs and Digs events was cited as a major problem, with tickets for children over 12 costing $45 and adults $55.

Cr Hayes explained market research was conducted to determine a fair price point and said costs were kept "as low as economically possible”.

However it was still a concern for the community.

Local mother of four Sarah Clemow and her husband Brentton have many fond memories of the Multicultural Festival. The couple have taken their children to the event every year since 2014.

Mrs Clemow said the combination of increased price and the change of event were the reasons she didn't attend Gigs and Digs.

"We loved the kids seeing all the different cultural outfits and listening to the music,” she said.

"It was a fantastic family event.

"Gigs and Digs was too expensive for a family of six.

"It would have cost over $90 for my husband and I, and that didn't included food, it would end up costing a fortune.”

Mrs Clemow said she would go to the event next year if there was a lower gate charge and the structure was changed so it incorporated a little of both of the festivals.

"Everybody I've spoken to would be happy to pay $10 for adults and $5 for children over 13,” she said.

"I don't see a problem with incorporating them into one festival, it would still be a fantastic way for local performers to get their name out there.”

Cr Hayes responded to community concerns, explaining the change from the Multicultural Festival, which began in 2005, was due to a number of factors.

"Many of the components of the Multicultural Festival are run as separate events or fundraisers by local community organisations, such as the popular Eat Street Markets, Emerald State High School's annual beer festival and other singular, culture-specific food events,” he said.

However with a six-figure price tag, it was the drop-out of a major sponsor that affected the event.

"The event was partially funded through major sponsors and grants from the State Government, with council and the CHDC footing the remainder of the bill,” Cr Hayes said.

"In 2016, after 13 years, funding agreements with the Multicultural Festival's major sponsorship partners ended and were not renewed by these parties. It was therefore decided to discontinue the Multicultural Festival.

"I would like to make it clear that this event was not the Multicultural Festival but an entirely new experience in entertainment and tourism for the Central Highlands.”

Cr Hayes said those that attended the festival were praising the new event.

"We have received some great feedback from event-goers and the performers and we certainly intend to continue the Gigs and Digs Festival next year in the same music festival format,” he said.

Operational costs of the event not covered by ticket sales will be absorbed by CHDC and the council.

Positive reviews from performers

LOCAL performers were among those to praise the inaugural Gigs and Digs Festival aimed at bringing headline artists to the town and providing a platform for local artists.

Anna Farquhar took to the stage on the weekend and said the event was "truly a night for everyone no matter what age”.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for local artists like myself, Tameaka Powell and Angus Dunbar, as well as my students the AFM Buskers who are only 13 and 14 years old,” she said.

"They have never experienced something like that, performing live for a big audience, and for them to be able to rub shoulders with the big guns was just great for them. They're still talking about it now.

"They were able to get some really good advice from the performers, like Mick Lindsay and the Koi Boys.”

Anna said it was a "great motivator” for the performers.

"It shows me what else I can do and what I'm capable of,” she said.

"I gig every weekend at pubs, weddings and different things but I don't often get to play my own music. It was so good to be able to play my own stuff and I'm so grateful Gigs and Digs allowed me to do that.”

"Emerald doesn't get stuff like this and it's such a big thing to organise. I would definitely love to be involved again next year.”

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Win marks club's 35 years

Win marks club's 35 years

Middlemount celebrates milestone

Show your team support at Relay

PURPLE POWER: Kara Paradies, Vanessa Dawson, Fran Rofe, Nicole Rickards, Val Sypher and Lisa Conway are painting the town purple for Relay for Life.

Relay for Life draws closer

Finding a point of reference

The Welcome to Emerald sign.

The Tropic of Capricorn

A life of love and laughter

LOVING FAMILY: Darryl Mattingley at the 2017 Easter Parade, with his wife, children, their partners and grandchildren.

Vale beloved Emerald local Darryl Mattingley

Local Partners

Anglo boss speaks out amidst threats to shut down mines

The mining giant is accused of endangering workers' health under strict new laws to deal with deadly black lung re-emergence.

Hounds dash to finish

RACE DAY: Sarah and Liam Griffiths entered their dogs Frankie and Ludo in the dachshund race.

Dachshund race raises funds for rescue chopper

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!