Digging deep to empower the next generation

Earthmover Norm Bartie has taken a long, slow drive through Australia and set a Guinness World Record for the furthest travelled on a backhoe.

HE TRAVELLED more than 5600km across the country in a backhoe excavator and now he’s back in Emerald to thank the community for their hand in the journey.

Norman Bartie set the Guinness World Record last year for the longest journey in an excavator, when he made is way from Brisbane to Toowoomba, Townsville and down to Canberra.

The five-week trip, which he undertook to raise awareness for his charity It’s Not Your Fault 4 Kids, landed him in Emerald for a day where he received assistance from local businesses.

“When I drove the backhoe through Emerald, police gave me an escort through town and signed the logbook and CQ Signs did a massive sign on the back on the backhoe for nothing,” Mr Bartie said.

“They dropped all their work, and it probably took about three hours. It’s the best sign I’ve ever seen.

“I was so thankful for that because so many kids saw it and it’s something I never thought of.”

Senior Constable Renae Cannon and Constable Darren Rudling accepted the certificate from Norman Bartie on behalf of Emerald Police Station.

Mr Bartie presented Emerald police and CQ Signs with a certificate for their contribution to the expedition, which raised about $17,000.

“I just want to connect community and let kids know there’s good people there,” he said.

“There are pillars in our society that kids can look up to, and it’s these people.”

Working in earthmoving to fund the charity, Mr Bartie has a heart for children who have been affected by domestic violence, loss and trauma and helps them to deal with their emotions in a healthy way.

“Too many children take their own lives or create unhealthy and long term damaging beliefs and behaviours,” he said.

“The purpose of the trip was to promote awareness for these children, to let them know they are not alone, and to teach people exactly what happens to children when we lose ourselves to hatred, anger, hurt and fear and act out in front of our kids.”

By the end of March, the father of six plans to encourage students and adults in schools and other communities with a 1.5 tonne excavator, this time on the back of a ute.

Norman Bartie has traded in the backhoe for a ute.

“The program is called Dig Deep – which is ironic because that excavator couldn’t get very deep at all – and is to bridge the gap between earthmoving and civil mining and kids at school,” Mr Bartie said.

“To expose them to an ethical and sustainable business type and teach them that you don’t have to be doing some crooked stuff just to get work.

“Get it on your own merits, believe in yourself, back yourself and work hard for it.”

His charity is also working on a music trailer – a drivable recording studio for young musicians – and a partnership with civil engineering firms to design building projects for children using Lego bricks.