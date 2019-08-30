Dingo Races draws punters

A CROWD of 2000 made the trek to the 30th edition of the Dingo Races with club president Jeff Olive being overwhelmed by the community support for the towns feature once a year race day.

The rich $14000 QTIS maiden handicap was taken out by the Tony McMahon trained mare Only Emma with the well tried commodity landing the prize like a $1.50 shot should, giving oncourse punters who took the prohibitive short odds no doubt in running with Elyce Smith in the saddle who is in a red hot vein of form and is coming off a treble at Callaghan Park last Friday.

Smith guided the filly to the line under a throttle hold well and truly suggesting more wins are in store for the bonny McMahon trained mare.

The 30th edition of the Dingo trap throw was again taken out by the good things of the day with the modern day Dingo trap throwing king, Mark Dunne, making it five male titles in six years.

Dunne who reached a distance of 42 metres - only a small margin off his own world record.

In the female division the female line of the Olive dynasty shone through again with Chelsea Olive holding off her long-time rival Tanya Olive in a close finish with a winning throw of 25 metres.

Olive said the club is looking to build on this year's meeting and the day will be bigger and better in 2020.

The racing action in the highlands heads to Bluff tomorrow for the rescheduled Bluff-Blackwater Amateur Race Club Race day with feature events being the $9000 Bluff Cup and the $9000 Bluff Newmarket.

The meeting has drawn runners from the John Manzelmann stable in Mackay along with several Central Highlands stables being well represented.

The red and white army of local Bluff-based Vagg racing stables line up with three runners and Bill Trimble with two starters.

The Bluff track is a track that favours the local trainers and punters should take note of this fact.

With over $45000 in prize money to be distributed it has ensured tier one racing in the rail town of Bluff.

Richard Macintosh from Macintosh Earthworks and Haulage has again put many hours into the track again after the June meeting was abandoned.

The main event over staying trip of the 1800 metre with the prize of $9000 the Bluff Cup will give on course patrons the big race feel with the horses passing the winning post on two occasions as the earth rumbles as the field passes the winning post on the first occasion.

The cup will also carry a service fee to Vinery stud stallion Pluck valued at $6600.

The cup has drawn together a small but even field.

Premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button lines up with Little Hunter who is coming off a solid effort at Rockhampton last start and will run the trip out strongly over 1800 and has been knocking on the door this campaign.

The other leading chance in the cup is the Patrick O'Toole trained galloper Outback Pirate who drops back from TAB grade last start and will also run out the trip strongly in the cup.

Club Secretary Sam Conway and club stalwart Warren McLaughlin along with the entire committee hope the Bluff and Blackwater community get out to Bluff and get behind the rescheduled June cup day meeting for a top day of racing.

The day will include kids rides and activities along with a strong fashions of the field with gates opening at 11am. DJ Richter will keep those entertained on course 'til late. Camping facilities will be available.

Cash out EFTPOS will also be available on course.

For a small fee of $5 return a bus service to and from the Blackwater Hotel.