Dingoes take home gold

CQ Dingoes were the Townsville rugby 7's Women's Cup winners for 2017.
by Louise Shannon

VICTORIOUS women's rugby union team, the CQ Dingoes, are proud to not only have enjoyed an undefeated carnival in Townsville recently, but to be able to promote the growing sport for young women throughout the region.

Dingoes captain Miranda Davidson said the team didn't lose a game during the Townsville Rugby 7s carnival - from September 30-October 1 - playing six games over the two days.

Davidson said the grand final was played against Townsville Brothers, with a score of 21-15.

She said many of the women in the champion team had played at various rugby union tournaments throughout the year, and some also played rugby league together.

"There's a couple of us who've played quite a bit of league and union and we're still developing as a team as well.

"We're keen to try, and we don't give up, and every time we play in a carnival we want to try more and more.”

She said the team's next carnival would be the Darwin Hottest 7s, on January 20-21.

A team will also compete during November and December in a rugby 10s competition that will play games at Emerald, Rolleston, Blackwater and Capella.

Davidson said rugby union was a good summer sport.

She said she loved seeing the younger girls have opportunities and become involved.

"It's really starting to grow. Our female team has a massive following.”

Davidson, who is also captain for the Blackwater Crushettes rugby league team, said women had "hidden talents” for playing rugby league and union.

She said the Olympic gold medal won at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil by the women's rugby 7s team was "great for the sport and great for young girls”.

The CQ Dingoes men's team came fourth in the Townsville carnival.

