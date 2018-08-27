Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

THE Central Highlands' passion for produce has once again injected a regional flavour into the Ekka season.

The third Farm to Fine Dining Regional Produce Dinner was last week hosted by the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) to promote regional produce and agribusiness to 70 influential guests.

CHDC board chair and Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the response was exceptional.

"The aim of the dinners is to raise the awareness and appreciation of produce grown in the Central Highlands,” Cr Hayes said.

"Guests were impressed with the range, quality and flavours of the superb food, and it was great to see plenty of networking discussions around new business opportunities for our local businesses.”

Produce featured on this year's menu included limes and mandarins from Emerald's 2PH Farms, free-range dorper lamb from Emerald's Nogoa Dorpers, Fair Dinkum Meats' award-winning sausages, Atlantic potatoes from Comet's Cunzolo Farms, Ikers Group Euneeke Beef wagyu from Springsure, macadamias from Hinkler Park Plantation in Emerald and Yamala, artisan breads from Southern Cross Agricultural Exports, peanuts from the Peanut Company of Australia and honey from Rainbow Apiaries in Springsure and more.