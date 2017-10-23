Dining with My Kitchen Rules runner up

LOCALS, tourists and travellers who enjoy traversing the Gemfields and trying their luck fossicking, can this weekend also try an evening of fine cuisine while in the region with this year's popular runner-up of My Kitchen Rules (MKR), Valerie Ferdinands.

Ms Ferdinands, who became friends with the owners of the Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel and Cafe in Central Queensland 15 years ago, is booked in to serve up a three-course meal to 60 diners tomorrow night.

Wendy McFarlane, co-owner of the hotel with her husband Bruce, said she first met Ms Ferdinands in Brisbane and the duo formed a friendship "over coffee and a gossip” whenever she was in the city.

"When she told me that she was competing in MKR, I asked her out to the Gemfields to cook for us when filming in the competition had finished,” Mrs McFarlane said.

"Bruce and I have had the pleasure of eating Val's food and we both know it is really good.”

The dinner, a set course, will include food Ms Ferdinands cooked for the MKR final which featured samosas and a curry.

Mrs McFarlane said she was keen to provide "something different” for people in the area, and was also considering a high tea and artists' retreat for next year.

"It brings different things to a small country area,” she said.

"Not everybody can afford to get on a plane to go to Brisbane to hear someone speak, or see some art, or try different food, and it's a great opportunity to come to the Sapphire Fields.”

Mrs McFarlane, who also owns the New Royal Hotel at Rubyvale, said various packages were being offered for the weekend, including dinner, or dinner and a night at the Anakie Pub plus continental breakfast, or two nights at the Rubyvale Pub, plus a tour of the Miners Heritage, drinks at the New Royal on Friday night and a goodies bag.

The dinner costs $49 per person, which includes a welcome drink. To book, call the Anakie pub on 49854100 or email wendy@rubyvale hotel.com.au