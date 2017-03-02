Dinner under Capella's sky

FORWARD THINKING: Joel Salatin, dubbed the world's most innovative farmer, will feature in the film Polyfaces at a dinner under the stars in Capella.

CQ LANDHOLDERS

will have an opportunity to hear successful stories of farm diversification

at a special night out in Capella.

Dining under the stars, attendees will enjoy three delicious courses, all featuring local produce, while hearing stories of farm diversification on Thursday, March 16.

Fitzroy Basin Association Inc's Regional Landcare facilitator Kate Urquhart said the dinner has been organised to coincide with the Future Food and Fibre conference hosted by CHRRUP from March

16-17 in Capella but is

also a stand-alone event.

"Three local guest speakers from Dawson, Valley Free Range in Baralaba, Freckle Farm in Mackay and Rosegum Alpacas in Springsure, will share their success diversifying their farm and income,” Kate said.

"Whether it was through incorporating a mixed enterprise, adding alpacas or something completely unexpected ... their stories will inspire you.”

Kate said a major highlight of the evening will be an outdoor screening of Polyfaces - A world of many choices.

"Polyfaces is a joyous film about connecting to the land,” she said.

"It was documented by an Australian family who spent their life savings to travel to the USA to capture and share a style of farming that could change the way we farm forever.”

The documentary follows the journey of the Salatins, an American fourth- generation farming family dubbed the "world's most innovative farmers” by Time magazine.

They do things differently to everyone else by producing food in a way that works with nature for the best results, instead of against it.

The dinner will also offer excellent networking and is a great opportunity for landholders to get together and celebrate life on the land, with a bar available for drink purchases.

Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased from the Future Food and Fibre conference website.

Visit chrrup.org/ conference-information and select register now.

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased separately to the conference.

For more information call Kate Urquhart on 0419160537.