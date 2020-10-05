‘Dire warning’ to CQ residents ahead of storm season

Damage in the Rockhampton CBD area caused by Tropical Cyclone Marcia.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

AFTER processing 2161 claims for storm damage in the Fitzroy region in the past three years, the RACQ has issued a dire warning to Central Queensland residents.

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a La Nina weather event, which could result in a wet and wild disaster season with the potential for 15 tropical cyclones to form in Australia, the RACQ is urging Central Queenslanders to prepare now.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said shockingly, the insurer’s data showed people in CQ were leaving their storm season preparation until it was tool ate.

“You can’t begin planning for a storm when it’s already bearing down on you, and

we know this year could be disastrous,” Ms Ross said.

“It’s not just about tidying up your property and putting away loose items, it’s so much more

than that.

“Emergency plans require thought and communication with everyone in your household and emergency kits need plenty of careful consideration – they might become lifesaving if disaster strikes.

“If you’re packing your kit while lightning is striking and thunder clashing, you’re likely to forget something important.”

Ms Ross said even more concerning was data which showed more than 20 per cent of regional Queenslanders would never create an emergency kit or plan.

“Putting a plan together now could make all the difference in a severe storm,” she said.

“Just think, if you had to leave home in an emergency, what would you take, where would you go, who would collect the kids, pets and any items you can’t live without like prescription medication, food, water and nappies for those with babies?

“Half an hour of planning today could make all the difference this summer.”