Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The boss of a construction company which went bust owing $4.1m is living in a stunning home in a sought-after town as another of his companies faces collapse.
The boss of a construction company which went bust owing $4.1m is living in a stunning home in a sought-after town as another of his companies faces collapse.
Business

Director’s luxury beachside life as creditors chase $4.1m

by Hayden Johnson
12th Feb 2020 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE embattled director of a failed construction firm is living in a beachside paradise while subcontractors chase millions of dollars and another of his companies faces a similar fate.

Martin Graham's Vystal Construction and Development fell into liquidation last month owing $4.1 million to creditors.

The Courier-Mail can reveal an application for a winding-up order has been lodged against another of Mr Graham's company, Vystal Pty Ltd.

The move to wind-up Vystal, a property investment group, was made by Sasha Legal on behalf of Print Management Facilities Australia on December 18.

The case is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on March 19.

It was lodged just weeks before the collapse of MJM Projects, trading as Vystal Construction and Development, on January 29.

Vystal Property Group director Martin Graham.
Vystal Property Group director Martin Graham.

Mr Graham's failed building company owes 190 creditors $4.1m, but they are unlikely to see a cent with liquidator Steven Staatz tipping a $4.2m deficiency once his costs are covered.

Mr Graham has not responded to questions about the collapse, but he remains the director of 12 companies, all which are registered to a home in Kingscliff, online records show.

The director's address is listed as a spacious four bedroom, three-bathroom home is just one block from the beach in the sought-after New South Wales town.

The Kingscliff home listed as the address of Martin Graham.
The Kingscliff home listed as the address of Martin Graham.

In May 2018 Mr Graham sold his New Farm apartment for $687,500 and, five months later, his New Farm home for $1.26 million.

In 2017 Mr Graham said he had learnt many lessons on the tumultuous journey during his 15 years as CEO of Vystal Property Group.

"Not only have these experiences shaped and developed my leadership skills, they've also given me insight into what it takes to be a successful CEO who can steer a company towards successful growth and sustained profits," he wrote.

In a video posted to the Vystal website, Mr Graham promoted the property group's ability to help deliver people their dream investment, wealth and retirement goals.

"We partner with you to turn your ideal future into reality," the video notes.

 

building and construction martin graham vystal construction and development

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        premium_icon Drivers cop harsh penalties for using their phone

        News Several drivers have been caught since the tougher penalties have been implemented.

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s...

        Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        premium_icon Volunteer makes Emerald pastime safer

        News A Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club volunteer is helping clear the dam of danger.

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        News Central Queensland youth have the opportunity to learn first-hand about...