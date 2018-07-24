Menu
Login
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
News

Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jul 2018 7:06 AM

A MAN in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a dirt bike accident on the Sunshine Coast.

An RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic were winched into bushland west of the Sunshine Coast to treat the injured dirt bike rider.

The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon. He was treated at the scene for a number of injuries.

The doctor, paramedic, QAS officers and patient were then moved by ute to a cleared paddock nearby where the LifeFlight rescue helicopter met them.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

4wd dirt bike crash paramedics queensland ambulancd service racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners