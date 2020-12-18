Menu
Emergency services were called to the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute became submerged in water. Picture: Nine News.
Breaking

Disability service client dies after deep water crash

Laura Pettigrew
18th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
A 30-year-old man has died after a ute he was a passenger in crashed into deep water on a Diddillibah property earlier this week.

Police have confirmed the man was on life support at Sunshine Coast Hospital.

Sadly, the machines were turned off and he died on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property at 2pm on December 14.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel when the ute crashed and submerged into a deep body of water on the private property.

The driver and a 19-year-old front seat passenger managed to escape.

The male rear passenger, who was 29-years-old at the time, was trapped for a short time before being removed via the rear window.

 

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer Craig Mansfield confirmed on Tuesday the injured 29-year-old man was a client at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

Investigations are ongoing.

