Clermont police are requesting any information to assist with the identification of a vehicle and driver that allegedly damaged the first green of the Clermont golf course.
Crime

‘DISAPPOINTING’: Hoons damage CQ golf green

Kristen Booth
5th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
POLICE are searching for hoons that damaged parts of the Clermont golf course early this morning.

Clermont police are requesting any information to assist with the identification of a vehicle and driver that allegedly damaged the first green about 2.15am on Thursday, November 5.

Sergeant Michael Rodda said it was “disappointing” to see that kind of behaviour in Clermont.

“Local police are open to any information that will assist in identifying the offenders and vehicle,” he said.

A vehicle has damaged the first green at the Clermont Golf Club.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police to assist with the ongoing investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

