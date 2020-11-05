‘DISAPPOINTING’: Hoons damage CQ golf green

Clermont police are requesting any information to assist with the identification of a vehicle and driver that allegedly damaged the first green of the Clermont golf course.

Clermont police are requesting any information to assist with the identification of a vehicle and driver that allegedly damaged the first green about 2.15am on Thursday, November 5.

Sergeant Michael Rodda said it was “disappointing” to see that kind of behaviour in Clermont.

“Local police are open to any information that will assist in identifying the offenders and vehicle,” he said.

A vehicle has damaged the first green at the Clermont Golf Club.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police to assist with the ongoing investigations.

