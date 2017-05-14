Discipline and precision pay off

REACHING the grade of fifth Dan in karate isn't something that happens every day.

In fact, you need to be invited to even trial for the prestigious grading, which very few students attain.

However, after 32 years of experience and training local chiropractor and karate instructor Duanne Spiccia has joined the ranks as one of those few.

"It has been 10 years since my last grading and in December 2016 I was invited to grade under our association head instructors,” he said.

"The grading consisted of advanced karate technique demonstration, Advanced Dan grade Kata (patterns) demonstration, a teaching section teaching high grade black belts to demonstrate advanced concepts and karate principals.

"There was also a section to demonstrate Bunkai (practical self defence application).

"For those who do not know the karate grading system, there are 10 grades (Kyu grades) working towards black belt and ten grades after blackbelt (Dan grades), with the first three Dan grades also having provisional grades.

"Karate also has a teaching rank system, working from most junior (Kohai) students, Sempai (advanced students, usually brown and black belts), Sensei (teacher above third Dan) and Shihan (master teacher).

"Our association awarded me my Renshi Shihan rank in 2009.”

The humble Mr Spiccia said the prestigious grading hadn't changed how he trained or his philosophy on karate in any way.

"To me grades are a bonus to training, not the reason to train,” he said.

It was no doubt, this mentality which stood Mr Spiccia in peak position for the grading.

"Preparation for me was interesting,” Mr Spiccia said.

"For my physical preparation and fitness over the past few years I've been doing Cross Fit at Vivid here in town. I love it and it appeals to my competitive nature to better one's self.

"I also did many hours of self training on various advanced techniques and patterns.

"My son Caelan was the unfortunate 'crash test dummy' for some of those sessions, however being almost a black belt himself, I feel it was invaluable training for him also.

"Much of the grading at this level was philosophy based, so after the physical exertion of a few solid hours, I was asked to teach some advanced principles.

"Preparation for that was somewhat harder, however I've attended many seminars recently and in years past with some of the highest grades in the world, so I felt confident in my understanding and application of applications I was asked to do.”

With a solid family connection to the sport it is no surprise Mr Spiccia continues to rise to new levels of karate.

"My father was one of the pioneers of karate in Western Australia and stopped as a third Dan in the 70s to have a family,” he said.

"He used to always talk about his love of karate, so when one of my brothers said he wanted to start, then we all jumped in and joined up.

"It's been not only a passion, but a lifestyle for us all since then. Dad started back as a beginner with us and now he is back training and teaching as a fourth Dan and myself and my brother are fifth Dan instructors.

"My brother is second in charge of his association world wide and we still train together as a family as often as we can. It's become a family tradition with his kids and mine all into karate.

"My bother and myself were involved with the karate competition scene for many years and both achieved numerous state, national and international titles. We then moved naturally into the coaching of sport and dojo karate.”

It's a passion that he passes onto students at his two karate schools in Emerald and Clermont.

"I feel it's my responsibility to pass on the knowledge I've attained over the years,” he said.

"It's my way of feeding back into the art of karate and keeping traditional karate alive. It's not for everyone, but maybe I'll change a life or two for the better by teaching what I do and offering families the option here.

"In an age of instant gratification and what appears sometimes, to be the almost complete loss of discipline and patience, I like to offer an alternative.

"I also love training country kids, unlike their spoilt city counterparts, they love that they have the opportunity to learn something different and they apply themselves and experience far more success.”

But the teacher won't stop there, he is undergoing more training so he can help locals achieve their dreams.

"I guess my ultimate goal in karate, like any teacher who takes pride in what they do, is to produce students better than myself,” Mr Spiccia said. "I love to pass on knowledge and see confidence build in people as they learn and become more skilled.

"I'm also throwing my hat back into the ring in the tournament coaching scene now, being a member and past state coach of the Australian Karate Federation. I'm getting students who are interested and geared up for the big competitions that will enable them to potentially get to the Olympics one day.”