Discos, swimming, and picnics at Gindie State

Christmas disco and morning tea shared lunch

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Gindie State School! The year 6 Student Council members organised a wonderful shared Christmas lunch in week 8 this term. All of the students brought in a plate to share. Parents and community members joined us for this special Christmas lunch. After the lunch the students had a mini Christmas Disco. The students got to wear their favourite Christmas outfit. It was a wonderful day for everyone to enjoy!

Winners are grinners! Charlotte, Evie and Hannah show off their ribbons.

Springsure swimming carnival

ast week Gindie State School students went to Springsure and participated in the Springsure District Swimming Carnival. All students from Prep to year 6 participated in a variety of swimming events. Gindie State School showed outstanding sportsmanship on the day by cheering each other on! Although Gindie did not win at the carnival, all of the students had a fantastic day of fun and friendly competition.

Harry ready for his backstroke race.

Day for Daniel

On October 25th, Gindie State School celebrated Day for Daniel by hosting a red colour run and activities day. On this Day, Lochington State School staff and students joined us as well as our adopt-a-cop Constable Chris from the Emerald Police Station and Susie Mortimer from the Central Highlands Regional Council. The students rotated through three different activities including the colour run obstacle course, safety lesson with Constable Chris and bandana tie dying with Mrs Susie. Thank you to all the people involved on this day. It was so much fun! Gindie State School students raised over $2200 for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation!

Gindie State School P & C

Does Gindie State School have the best P & C committee in the world? We certainly think so! The Gindie State School P & C have purchased a variety of wonderful things for our students to enjoy this year including; new classroom furniture, 30 new balls for the sports shed, a ping-pong table and accessories, new outdoor mats and they have also helped to fund the resurfacing of the cricket pitch.

Boys enjoying their Christmas lunch and icy cups.

Picnic lunch

At Gindie State School we don’t have a tuckshop, instead we have what’s called “Picnic Lunch”. Every month, parents of students at Gindie volunteer to cook everyone lunch and dessert. On Wednesday 4th December, we had our final Picnic Lunch for the year. The students were treated to delicious healthy tacos! They also got an ice-cream spider and a Christmas cookie for dessert!