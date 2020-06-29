Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Silly Solly's is pushing an “expansion trail” where Target stores have closed, including the mining town of Moranbah. Picture: Evan Morgan
Silly Solly's is pushing an “expansion trail” where Target stores have closed, including the mining town of Moranbah. Picture: Evan Morgan
Business

Discount store’s bid to take over Moranbah Target

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
29th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE aisles of Moranbah’s Target could soon be filled with bargains, as Silly Solly’s searches for an owner to take over the space.

Owner Solly Stanton said he was looking to open a store in the region after Target’s parent company, Wesfarmers, announced the closure of the Moranbah store, along with 167 other stores.

“We’re on the expansion trail,” Mr Stanton said.

“We’re pushing for quite a few of these Target stores … And we’re moving in to fill the gap.

“(But) we need someone to step up to the plate.”

Before Silly Solly’s can move into the 700 square metre St Francis Dr store, Mr Stanton said he needed to find a resident to become a licensee.

Mackay Silly Solly's store manager Kylie Darko restocks shelves. The retail chain was looking for another resident to take over another licence in Moranbah. Picture: Tony Martin
Mackay Silly Solly's store manager Kylie Darko restocks shelves. The retail chain was looking for another resident to take over another licence in Moranbah. Picture: Tony Martin

Read more

Residents battle to keep CQ Target in sight

$500,000 mental health program for mining communities

Brazen shoplifters target low-cost retailers

We’re giving the locals a chance,” Mr Stanton said.

“And there’s a few wealthy business people in Moranbah.”

Mr Stanton said the discount store, which capped prices at $5, was a “recession proof business”.

“The poor need a discount and the rich love a bargain,” he said.

“It will help out because people are hurting and things are going to be getting worse.

“And it will save (Moranbah residents) having to drive to Mackay.”

It has been 25 years since a Silly Solly’s store has been in Moranbah, but Mr Stanton said it was “the perfect time to return to the bustling mining town”.

The discount retailer was also planning to expand to Melbourne and Sydney once pandemic restrictions eased.

For those interested in taking over the Moranbah Silly Solly’s, email Mr Stanton at solly@sillysollys.com.au.

business closure central queensland morabah business moranbah silly sollys solly stanton target wesfarmers
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        premium_icon Free lung health checks for mine, quarry workers

        Politics ‘Mandatory screening is critical for early detection.’

        Growing up with CQ News

        premium_icon Growing up with CQ News

        News As the masthead goes all-digital, we spoke with people who worked for CQ...

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        News If you own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first...