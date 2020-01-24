Discover how govt gives CQ tourism a big boost

LEADING politicians are urging Central Queenslanders to get behind the tourism sector as the nation battles to recover from the bushfire season.

In the wake of the devastating summer fire season, a major tourism drive has been devised to protect jobs, small businesses and the Central Queensland economy.

Rockhampton-based Senator for Queensland, Matt Canavan said losses caused by cancellations could cause ­substantial flow-on impacts if not addressed.

“The Liberal National Government’s marketing campaign aims to ensure Australian and overseas holiday makers that Australia remains open for business,” Minister Canavan said.

“My message is that ­whether you’re in the Central ­Highlands and Coalfields, or whether you’re in Brisbane or beyond – Central Queensland and the Southern Great ­Barrier Reef is a safe and ­affordable holiday destination.”

In an effort to help travellers find their way back to the region again, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the tourism investment was a direct response to calls from the tourism sector.

“Tourism across Central Queensland and the Southern Great Barrier Reef is a major economic driver for our region, with iconic destinations like Great Keppel Island and the Koorana Crocodile Farm right on our doorstep,” she said.

“The Liberal National Government’s tourism campaign includes $20 million for domestic advertising, and $25 million for a worldwide marketing campaign to drive overseas tourism.

“The bushfires have dealt a major reputational blow to our tourism industry – partly fuelled by sensationalised international media reports and mistruths spread online.”

“The Liberal National Government is moving fast to protect the jobs and small businesses that rely on ­tourism.”

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll commended the government’s commitment to the industry.

“While locally we have just experienced an exceptional summer holiday period, we are not immune to potential knock-on effects to forward bookings, both domestically and internationally as we are predominantly a drive destination along the east coast touring route,” she said.