Discover local Tieri hospitality: our town of passion and pride

LAST week I was chatting with a few locals. It was a follow-on from the story about Lilyvale Waterhole and the ghost of Johnny.

This discussion was about other secret little spots around the Highlands, out of the way locations and indeed places that are unique, special in their own way and mean so much to those who call these towns home.

The community of Tieri came up and for those Central Highlands locals who haven't been for a visit to Tieri, well, you need to go.

Research states that the vision of the Tieri-ites for their town is "a dynamic welcoming and family oriented community, proudly showcasing our mining heritage and enjoying our quality facilities and idyllic lifestyle”. Having dropped into Tieri on a regular basis I cannot disagree.

One of those in the chat said that they thought Tieri was a closed town and only available to the residents, family and workers of the nearby coal mines.

Well this could not be further from the truth. Tieri is a warm welcoming town, rich in community assets such as a heated swimming pool that is open 12 months of the year, yes, open 12 months of the year.

The town is blessed with great sporting facilities, playgrounds and public barbecues, school and kindergarten, library, skate-park, hotel, fuel outlet, hardware and a variety of other local businesses that serve the mining industry and its friendly locals.

The local Tieri Community Reference Group is working hard on developing a number of activities that will entertain and tickle the interest of the locals and indeed encourage visitors from across the region to drop in and experience a little bit of Tieri hospitality for themselves.

And yes, Tieri can accommodate visitors with motel rooms available and also for those towing a caravan, the local caravan park is open for business.

As an added bonus, just a little further east heading towards Middlemount you will find Bundoora Dam. The dam caters for water skiers, has a camping ground with some facilities and the word out there is that the dam is stocked with a variety of native fish and a few redclaw. So the tip for this week is get out into Tieri and if you do, stop off at the local shopping centre where among a variety of shops you will find one of the best cafes in the region.