CONVICTION APPEAL: Former educator Kenneth Ralph Ernst, who was jailed for historic sexual assaults against a teenage girl, has appealed his conviction.
News

Disgraced deputy principal launches appeal

Blake Antrobus
22nd Apr 2020 2:30 PM
A FORMER Queensland deputy principal jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl has appealed his conviction.

Kenneth Ralph Ernst's matter was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Last September, the 60-year-old was jailed for three years for the historic sexual assaults.

During the 1990s, Ernst sexually abused the 13-year-old victim at several locations in Queensland in a series of "abhorrent, disgraceful and anti-social" acts.

He was an educator of 40 years at schools across the Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton and Cairns.

Ernst had served as Maroochydore State High School's deputy principal for more than 24 years until he was charged in 2017.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

