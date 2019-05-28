Menu
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Barba punishment handed down for casino incident

28th May 2019 2:50 PM

DISGRACED former NRL star Ben Barba has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service following an incident at a Townsville casino in January which cost him his lucrative sporting career.

The 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police when he faced Mackay Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys in February without playing a game over allegations he was violent towards his partner Ainslie Currie in the Australia Day incident.

Currie did not press charges.

Barba had been offered a lifeline to return to the NRL with the Cowboys after stints with French rugby union and the English Super League.

However, the NRL gave the father of four a lifetime ban after viewing CCTV footage of the incident outside the casino.

ben barba cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after recent protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.

    An event for the family

    An event for the family

    News Show still going strong.