Farmer accused of luring brumbies and slaughtering them

Landowner accused of luring animals onto his land before gunning them down.

DISTURBING allegations of the "unnecessary" and "sickening" slaughter of a small brumby population have emerged from the Goldsborough Valley.

On July 2 it's alleged four brumbies, including one in foal, were shot dead toward the end of Goldsborough Valley Road and dumped in the bush.

Visibly upset, witness to the shooting Zeb Stephens alleges a local landowner lured the animals onto his land before gunning them down.

Witness to the alleged killing of Goldsborough Valley brumbies Zeb Stephens and his mother Kristie have spoken out against the killings. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

"It's sickening. And shooting them in ways that they were in pain, how could you go home and sit there and eat your dinner after that," he said.

"Just leave them alone."

Kate Rasmussen is the driving force behind the campaign to save the Goldsborough Valley brumbies.

Dead brumbies shot in the Goldsborough Valley earlier this month. Picture: SUPPLIED

On Tuesday she was encouraged by a strong show of support to protect the wild horse population at the site of the alleged shooting toward the end of the remote Goldsborough Valley Rd.

"I would love to see them afforded some sort of protection so this doesn't happen in the future," she said.

"Whether the parliament can get behind it and put something in place to protect them because at the moment they are not protected.

"The additional issue … is you can lawfully shoot them but there is no need for it, there are other measures that can be taken and there are people who are willing to … put them on their own properties."

Goldsborough Valley landowner Gregory Trevor has labelled the killing of local brumbies disgusting. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Local landowner and farmer Gregory Trevor said the brumby herd of about 35 animals was descended from stock kept by his grandfather who was among the first settlers of the area. He was appalled by the recent deaths.

"We had the occupational licence to run cattle all along the ranges and there were horses left over from my grandfather and uncles and people who left their horses run free because they may not have had land," he said.

"I am the fire warden here, years ago we had huge fires and now (the brumbies) keep it all clean and that save the place getting burnt to smithereens, there is no call for it.

"The killing is disgusting, it makes me sick."

Traditional owner Frank Royee has spoken out against the killings of Goldsborough Valley brumbies. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Traditional owner Frank Royee agreed the killing needed to be stop.

"They are a great animal, we like having them around and you shouldn't shoot them," he said.

