Menu
Login
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest.
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest.
Travel

‘Disgusting’: Passenger’s ‘dirty’ selfie

by Kara Godfrey
12th Nov 2019 9:12 AM

A plane passenger was left horrified after spotting a stranger's dirty feet on her headrest.

The rude passenger put his feet just above her head during the flight.

The image, posted on a forum on Reddit, shows a woman frowning at the camera.

Behind her are two bare feet looking dirty, slightly crossed as they rest on her head rest.

The picture is captioned: "This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane."

It isn't clear who the person is in the picture.

However, the picture has had nearly 1000 comments in agreement that it was disgusting.

One person wrote: "I think we should just ban other passengers."

Another added: "Ew those are some dirty a** feet."

A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest
A passenger was left horrified by a stranger’s dirty feet on her headrest

One asked: "That is so wrong and I'm not sure how it can be comfortable for the person doing it??"

Many had their own ideas to stop it, such as "sneezing on their feet" or "poking very firmly".

Others said she should have told the passenger instead of posting online.

One person said: "Just get up and tell them to stop and if they don't listen tell a flight attendant."

Someone had their own story: "I was on a six-hour, overnight flight a couple months ago, someone up ahead was doing that. It was shut down by a flight attendant pretty quickly."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New officers for Moranbah and state after police graduation

        New officers for Moranbah and state after police graduation

        News Recent graduates have been deployed across Queensland after being sworn-in on Thursday.

        Scouts climb the sky at Emerald airport

        Scouts climb the sky at Emerald airport

        News The Scouts Queensland Air Activities team came to Emerald this weekend for a day of...

        Statewide fire ban now in place

        Statewide fire ban now in place

        News The Department of Environment and Science has issued a statewide fire ban for all...

        Making change to the system

        Making change to the system

        News Learn more about Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar.