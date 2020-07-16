‘Disgusting’ plastic shock leads tradies to help save planet

An "eye-opening" trip to Bali that exposed the true extent of plastic pollution was the push two Coast tradies needed to start their sustainable and ethical sporting brand.

Launching on July 31, Spark Sporting's fitness wear is made from regenerated materials such as plastic bottles and recovered fishing nets from the ocean.

Spark Sporting co-owner Jacob Strickland said he and his friend of 10 years Daniel Nolan had dabbled with the idea of starting a clothing brand for years.

"The idea formed from our combined love of health and fitness, which evolved once we worked together post-school for a year to the idea of starting a sporting brand," he said.

"But it wasn't until we both booked separate holidays to Bali where we saw oceans and beaches with endless amounts of plastic waste just being washed up that we … really got serious and knuckled down.

"When snorkelling looking at the beautiful reef and fish, a plastic bottle would float by and hit you in the head.

"So, we had a chat about how disgusting it was and figured out a way we could combine the idea of our sporting brand and also do our part to help clean up the rubbish in the ocean."

Ashleigh Anne Maloy and Jade Tarrant in Spark Sporting. Picture: Dylan Rawson

The first range caters for both men and women and includes crop tops, leggings, shorts, singlets and T-shirts made from cotton, plastic bottles regenerated into nylon, fishing nets, textile waste and carpet offcuts.

Mr Strickland said the pair shaped their entire business around being sustainable and ethical.

"Our whole business is based around sustainable and ethical practices and having a positive impact on our planet - from our recycled material clothing, to compostable product bags, compostable mailing bags and recycled paper thank you notes," he said.

"We figured if you are selling a product that is made out of recycled plastics and then you're just using the plastic mailer you are solving one problem, but you are creating another and we don't want to create another problem"

Co-owners of Spark Sporting Daniel Nolan and Jacob Strickland.

The electricians hoped their new business venture communicated how people can help reduce the impact made by the clothing industry.

"It is so important to educate people to make a conscious decision when buying activewear and other clothing," he said.

"There are alternate ways to buying clothing that are sustainable and good for the environment.

"There is so much waste, people throw out their clothing after a year and there is already the waste in the ocean and landfill."

The business partners are hoping to expand their reach and provide sustainable and ethically made jerseys for locals sporting clubs.

For more information visit Spark Sporting's Facebook page.