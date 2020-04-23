Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A scene from the TV The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+. Picture: Disney.
A scene from the TV The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+. Picture: Disney.
TV

Disney’s big Star Wars announcement

by Jack Hobbs
23rd Apr 2020 10:30 AM

The Force is still with Baby Yoda.

Though its season 2 premiere date isn't until October, Disney has officially announced that season three of the hit series The Mandalorian is currently in production.

Sources close to the project have confirmed to Variety that creator Jon Favreau has been "working on season three for a while," the art department has already been producing concepts for the show with Doug Chiang, Lucasfilms' vice president and executive creative director.

 

Season three of The Mandalorian is in production.
Season three of The Mandalorian is in production.

 

Another source confirmed that the production design department began working on season three on Monday, saying that they need "a huge lead time" on the project.

This news comes just after the second season wrapped its own production last month.

While not much is known about the upcoming season, it does seem that Rosario Dawson, former star of Netflix's Daredevil, will be playing Ashoka Tano - Anakin Skywalker's failed apprentice and hero from The Clone Wars. Dawson, however, hasn't given anything away.

"That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy," she said. "I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point."

Dawson was cagey on details.
Dawson was cagey on details.

 

The Mandalorian isn't the only project that Disney is planning to film in a galaxy far, far, away. The other projects include an untitled Obi-wan Kenobi show with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the famed Jedi master and the Cassian Andor show starring Diego Luna, as well as Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Disney's big Star Wars announcement

disney disney+ star wars streaming television the mandalorian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld tourism faces $1.5b hit if Virgin goes down

        premium_icon Qld tourism faces $1.5b hit if Virgin goes down

        Business Queensland’s battered tourism industry will take another bruising worth almost $1.5 billion if besieged airline Virgin Australia collapses.

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health Queensland Parliament passes new rental laws among string of Covid-19 measures

        Palmer Galilee coal mine plan headed for Land Court

        premium_icon Palmer Galilee coal mine plan headed for Land Court

        Business The project is understood to be four times bigger than Adani’s mine.

        Restrictions will not change the meaning of Anzac Day

        premium_icon Restrictions will not change the meaning of Anzac Day

        News Despite Covid-19 changing Anzac Day, the region’s RSL branches have embraced...