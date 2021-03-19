Menu
Crime

Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

Stuart Fast
19th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A Hervey Bay magistrate has delivered a stern warning to a repeat traffic offender who fell asleep at the wheel.

Amanda Jones appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with unlicensed driving and driving without due care and attention.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said the incident happened at 7am on February 22 when police were called to a vehicle rollover on Booral Road.

She said Ms Jones was uninjured but the vehicle was extensively damaged.

"She stated to police she didn't have a current drivers licence, having been disqualified in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on January 20, 2021 for six months," Ms McConnell said.

"She was on a return trip from Maryborough … just prior to the bend in the road she has fallen asleep, this has resulted in the vehicle leaving Booral Road and veering off to the left."

Ms Jones said she had bad judgment on the day of the incident.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into consideration Ms Jones' pleas of guilty but issued this warning.

"You didn't heed what I said last time about not driving. You need to pay attention now or if you were to drive further and caught there is a very real possibility of a jail term being imposed," he said.

Ms Jones was convicted and fined $1200 and disqualified her from holding a drivers licence for two years.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

