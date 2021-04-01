Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

JOHNSTON, Cindy Marianne Jean; WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST; BREWER; FUTCHER; HELMERS; KHALIF; LE; MANNING; MCNAMARA; MEAGHER; PARKES; PATON; RITCHIE; RUTTER; TOMASELLO; BEAN; VADIVEL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARPENTER; HARDACRE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ASHLIN; BELL; BULL; FRY; HICKEY; MATAHARI; MINCZANOWSKI; MITCHELL; NEWTON; PANAGARIS; RAMONI; SKELLY; EBRAHIMI; TAYLOR; WALTERS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

NAVA, David James | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

STUBBS, Colinda Leonora | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GALVIN, Steven | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERRYMAN, Xaden | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCANLAN, Gregory Michael | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI, Bonneur | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

BEGGS, Philip Andrew | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOLLIS, Richard Henry | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ISON, Paul Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 1

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        Premium Content ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        News Businesses are up in arms after the Premier delayed a decision on lifting Brisbane’s lockdown until this morning.

        LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        $1.3m project to provide quality water for Clermont

        Premium Content $1.3m project to provide quality water for Clermont

        News Project comes after years of ongoing water issues for residents of the Central...

        New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Premium Content New program launched as CQ records high obesity, inactivity

        Health In Central Queensland, 36.9 per cent of people region are obese and the heart...