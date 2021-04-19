Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETTET, Stephen John; DEACON, Scott David Benjamin | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELTRAME, John Joseph; MURPHY, John Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANKS; BEU; BLESSINGTON; BOSSCHER; BYRNE; FITZPATRICK; HILL; IGGLEDEN; JONES; MASKEY; MCALEVEY; MEDINA; NEILSON; PETTERSSON; POTORU; RENELLA; RICE; ROBINSON; SINGH; STROFIELD; TRINH; WARD; ZHANG; CLIMPSON; KINGSTON | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BICKLE; BRANDWOOD; CASELLA; JENNINGS; SPARKS-LARDNER; MURPHY; NAI; RITTER; MEDINA | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CARLO, Aaron; SHIPP, Katrina; HAIR, Barry John Raymond | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ, Emilio Fernando | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MANWARRING | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TRANTER, Tamara May; KEIGHLEY, John Daniel | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BLADE-HARKER, Jerome David | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 19

