Menu
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 28
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 28
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

CHARLTON, John Ross; HUNTER, Ned McGrane; WHITLEY, Alan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPIONE; DOUGLAS; FRANGIEH; MACDONALD; MACRAE; NAIRN; NIXON; PAIN; STEVENS; TUCKER; VU; WALLIKER; WHITLEY; TUATO; DONNELLY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH; ATMORE; WILLIS; BELCHER; SALLOUM; LEAR | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKBURN, Jamie Stephen; MORRISON, James Robert; SINGH, Balbiner Kaur | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALSH | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ATOSH, Deka | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACZEK, Mark Anthony | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TRANTER, Tamara May | Judge Rinaudo | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SHERIDAN, Oisin Patrick | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Philip David | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAMOWSKI, Tom; RAMSAY, Dean Gordon Wilson | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

STEVENS, Charity | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PONTING, Daniel | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 28

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver loses arm in horror Peak Downs Highway crash

        Premium Content Driver loses arm in horror Peak Downs Highway crash

        News The Peak Downs Highway has now reopened at Coppabella.

        Anzac spirit: CQ leaders blown away at support for 2021 ceremony

        Premium Content Anzac spirit: CQ leaders blown away at support for 2021...

        News Thousands of people crowded around the cenotaph to pay their respects to fallen...

        Tow truck driver seriously injured in major CQ crash

        Premium Content Tow truck driver seriously injured in major CQ crash

        News Driver flown to hospital with multiple injuries following crash on Central...

        Thousands impacted as CQ towns lose power

        Premium Content Thousands impacted as CQ towns lose power

        News Nearly 10,000 people across the Central Highlands are without power.