District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
9th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SINGH, Jaideep; BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; STUMP, Christopher Lee | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; EDSER; FAULKNER; NIXON; PULLEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COUCHY; CLARKE; DELANEY; DOBOLEWSKI; GANE; GRIFFITH; MATO; MOGA; NUR ABDI; SAUD; SYMONS; TOMKINS; WHEELER; WHITLEY | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NITARSKI | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application to Vary Bail)

MANEBONA, John Coleridge Patter; LUKE, Amber Breanna; SAKARIA, Misiona | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Kahlam John | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

ZHANG, Fangzheng | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MOSIS, Hugo Christiaan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TOWNSVILLE MATTER | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 9

