District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ERUETI, Devarone William Mccarl Jo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY;CONLON;COOPER; GUNN; HUNTER;LABROOY;LEWIS;MCCARTHY;MCGEADY;NIEMEYER; SEARL; SMITH;STOLBERG;TEOHAERE;THORNTON; VAN DER MECHE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOUCHER; FALKINGHAM; GILMORE; GUNES; NINYETTE; PECKHAM; SENEKAL; TIMMS; TURNER; RANDELL; MCDOUGALL; DELOWER; OBERON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT, Nathanial Wayne Albert; AKARANA, Solomon | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDMONSTONE, Luke Phillip Leonard; LORD, Damien Allan | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOUGLAS, William Paul | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DYER, Lauren Ella | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORRIS, Philip | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYES, Jeffrey John | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VANDERLANN, Tay | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEE, David Jae Hwa | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

GREEN, Douglas Kerry | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:10 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WANG | Judge Dann | Court 32 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 11

brisbane district court

