Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

POOLE, Andrew Michael | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROOKS; CADMAN; ELAYOUBY; FAULKNER; FRANCIS; FLYNN; HICKEY; KENICHI; MANNING; NIXON; WANG; WERNERSON; WONG; LAKE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CONNOR; DONNELLY; GRIFFIN; GUTTERIDGE; HADDAD; HAN; IRONS; SIMPSON; TAVELLA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SAY, Matthew Anthony Raymond; RANDELL, Christopher Wayne | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Sandeep; HICKEY COOPER, Cooper Robert | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LEWIS, Brae Taylor | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 13