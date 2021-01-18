Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Rick James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI;DUCKER;EIBY;GEIGER;GEORGETOWN;GIBSON;HARRISON;JOHNSON;LAZAREVIC;LIAPIS;MCVEIGH;NOLAN;O'DEMPSEY; PATON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BELCHER;GWILLIAMS;NAVA;NGUYEN; PICKTHORNE;STONE;HETHERINGTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HARGRAVE, Ryan Francis Connor; ALEXANDER, Jeremy Emanuel | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Nicole Peta | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORTLOCK, Hayden Peter; VAN MAANEN, Joseph; OGBORNE, Brandon James | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ZHANG | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MICKELO, Marcia Vicki Denise; BRITCHER, Harrison Edward | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

BAYLISS, Rhys; HALL, Travis Larry Benjamin | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Premium Content Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Education QUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses.

        CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Premium Content CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Cricket Exciting opportunity for aspiring young female players to learn from Jess...

        Bravus gets more time for environmental measures

        Premium Content Bravus gets more time for environmental measures

        Environment Adani Australia has been given additional time.

        Demand, price growth proves sun is shining on regions

        Premium Content Demand, price growth proves sun is shining on regions

        Property Beachside suburbs in regional Qld have experienced a surge in buyer demand, with...