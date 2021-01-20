Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 20
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 20
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MACKAY CIRCUIT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 8:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

RYAN, Craig David; PARKER, Samantha Lea | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARTWRIGHT; CONNOR; CURRIE; DOBSON; DOUGLAS; DU; FRANCIS; HEALY; KUHN; LANDER; NISBET; OTTAVIANO; ROMA; ROOTS; SAVAGE; WEGENER; WERNERSON; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GENN; GRBIC; HARRIS; HARVEY; JACKSON; MCGUIRE; SHERIDAN; TUATO; WARD | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SAMPSON, Ryan; TOLHURST, Daniel Jay | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Everson | Court 38 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LLOYD, Marshall Jacob | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KAHLER, Anna Catherine; WILSON, Mitchell James | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHARLEVILLE CIRCUIT | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DUX, Scott Anthony | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GALLAGHER, Karen Renay | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 20

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        $700,000 windfall for eight CQ race clubs

        Premium Content $700,000 windfall for eight CQ race clubs

        News See how the grants funding will be spent.

        Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Premium Content Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Property Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten

        GAME ON: CQ town rivalry ignites over controversial sign

        Premium Content GAME ON: CQ town rivalry ignites over controversial sign

        News Community claps back after neighbouring town takes a ‘pot shot’.