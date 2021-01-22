Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAWKINS, Aaron Joseph; OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHUA;CUMNER;CURRIE;MALLORY;MURRAY;NASTASI; RAU; RYAN;TRUONG;VADAKKAN;WYATT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU;ANNAND;BEECHER;BJORKELUND;BUDAK;CLARKE;CONRAD;DOBBIE;GRAHAM; HAMIDE; HARRIS;HAWKINS;HODGE;KIMBER;LEE;MCALISTER;MCGUIRE;MELVILLE; NABOULSI; NIEMEYER;OBERON;OREILLY;PECKHAM;ROCHFORD;SHEGOG;WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSTINI, Jacob | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COOLWELL, Emily Maree | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAPAU, Joseph Gordon | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

PETERSON, Gregory Luke | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

EVERS, Daniel James; DAVIS, Peter John | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:15 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 22

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Premium Content Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Books Central Highlands libraries have partnered with a with an organisation that ensures all unwanted books can make a difference.

        Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Premium Content Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Community Works are expected to go ahead, a year after the playground was closed from storm...

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        Five CQ women in running for Qld resources awards

        Premium Content Five CQ women in running for Qld resources awards

        Careers FULL LIST: State finalists for the 2021 Resources Awards for Women