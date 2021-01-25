Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
25th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLADE-HARKER, Jerome David; BOUNGHI CONNOLLY, Tyrese Selwyn; JOHNSON, Clinton Russell; SHAY, Christopher John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER; DEMPSEY; DRAPER; DUX; KIMBER; MALLETT; SATHIYAVAN; SPREADBOROUGH; SIOLO; WATERS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BENDALL;CARR;CLAYTON;BRETT;DELACRUZ;HEWLETT;KIM;MANN;POPE;SHAY;MCPHERSON;TRANTER; KARAMANIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BURRY, Troy William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

brisbane district court

