District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 28
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

EDWARDS, Luke John; JONES, Michael Gregory; SWAIN, Jacob Tyson; VAN DER MECHE, Anton George; WHATMORE, Justin Thomas George; MOHAMMADI, Reza | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ASHFORD; BAIRD;BLAKE;BOND;BONNER;BROWN;COOLWELL;CYMER;DUMBLE;GILL;GRIFFITH;HINDOM;LEIS;MARTIN;MCGOVERN;MCKENNA;PAPASTERGOU;PULLEN;RATTAI;REUMER;RYAN;SCHOFIELD;STANKIEWICZ;STUBBS; TURNER; YOUNG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKLEY; FOX; HEIBLOEM; MOHAMMADI; ENNIS; MALIKI; VECCHIO; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APRILE, Laura | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BURRY, Troy William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

TOWNSVILE MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ARMSTRONG, Robert Bruce | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JONES, Christopher Gordon | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

SHERIFF, Musa | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BUNDABERG MATTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HAYWARD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

COOK, Aidan Wilson; UNGERER, Danielle Veronica | Judge Everson | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

YOUNG, Michael Wesley; SMITH, Kevin Charles | Judge Muir | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VANDERLAAN, Tay | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

REEDY, Colin Owen Peter; TYSON, Craig John | Judge Loury QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

