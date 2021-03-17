Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
17th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JACKSON, Loren Grace; CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert; SEALEY, Christopher John; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MAYER, Glen David | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DU; HARRISON; MILLS; NISBET; STEVENS; TOMKINS; WALLIS; BELL; ALCORN; RICHARDSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LIU; BAKER, S; BYRNE; CLELAND; EVANS; HYDE; MORGAN; NAUER; POLLOCK; RENELLA; RILEY; STRAFFORD; BAKER, J; BERRYMAN; DEEN, I; DEEN, M; DEEN, Z; EASES; MORRISON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

COMB, Lewis Adam | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAW-COBBO, Jake Ashley; ROWE, Bradley James | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Craig Allen James; WHITEHEAD, Jack | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUYNH, Quan | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAY, Trevor | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Dylan James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 17

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops raise concerns over new DV rule

        Premium Content Cops raise concerns over new DV rule

        Crime A new rule requiring police to prioritise all domestic violence calls following a Logan murder has met with resistance from some officers.

        MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Premium Content MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment

        NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Premium Content NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Rugby League Round 1 clash will be Guy Williams’ first as the club’s head coach.

        Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Premium Content Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Careers Job advertisements number in the thousands across the state.