District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKADDER, Ryan Connor; COCKS, Adam Benjamin; FLOYDE, Jamie-Lee; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; MURRAY, Scott Gregory | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BABOS; BATTEN; CAMPIONE; CONG; CURRIE; DOBSON; FOWKE; GILMORE; GRIBBEN; HEAD; HUBBER; KEIGHLEY; KUSZNIEREWICZ; MALIKI; MCALISTER; POOLE; POWELL; POWELL; SAILOR; SULLIVAN, L; SULLIVAN, S; TAYLOR; THOMPSON; TONE; VU; RUTTIMAN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

COLLETTE; ERTEL; FRANGIEH; GARDINER; MAJOR; MCGOUGH; MOSTYN; NISSEN; PICKTHORNE; SEARL; STONE; SYED; TUISENGE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

THORNHILL BAENA; JAISWAL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SENEKAL, Conrad Theodorus | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BANDA, Sathish | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HECKENBERG, Rhys Patrick; HOWARD, Mark Edward | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Glen John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

COUCHY, Paul Craig William | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREHM, Jayden Alan | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PARRY, James Lindsay | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

