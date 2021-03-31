Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 31
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 31
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

DAVIES; WHITE | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

WHITLEY, Alan | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ATTARD; CREE; HARRISON; JOHNSTON; MCGETTIGAN; MURPHY; ROBERSON; SANDERSON; STEVENS; TELFER; TOMASELLO; WOLSTENCROFT; NEILSON; COLEGATE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH MATTERS | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

CHANDLER, Brian Charles | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIS, Tamara | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NGUYEN | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MOSTYN, Brendon Russell | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

MAGRATH, Samantha Anne | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOBBS, B-Jay Anthony Ronald | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GLIDDON | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

LEONARD, Tania; RYAN, Andrew Alasdair | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

LYMAR, Steven Dean | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 31

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Liquidator files lawsuit against CQ bookkeeper for deceit

        Premium Content Liquidator files lawsuit against CQ bookkeeper for deceit

        Crime She allegedly paid herself for hours she did not complete, claiming she worked from 110 hours up to 520 hours in one week

        FULL LIST: Where to find the cheapest fuel in CQ

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where to find the cheapest fuel in CQ

        Information Experts believe fuel prices should remain steady across Central Queensland over...

        $500m solar, hydrogen plant to be built in CQ

        Premium Content $500m solar, hydrogen plant to be built in CQ

        News The project, set to kick off in 2022, promises to deliver jobs and ongoing economic...

        ASIC, police raid Central Queensland coal mine

        Premium Content ASIC, police raid Central Queensland coal mine

        Business The company confirmed that ASIC had attended its Central Queensland coal mine on...