District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony; SMITH, Daniel Allen; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALATIPI; BANK; BROWN; BUDAK; CURRIE; DALEY; DOBOLEWSKI; EARL; ERTEL; FLIER; IUSITINI; LIAPIS; MCDONALD; PARWEZ; RAMSAY; ROCKE; UNGERER; WARD; WERNERSON; WILTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT; COWLES | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Renae Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

UPOKO, Brendan; SIMPSON, Alexander Albert | Judge Dearden | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NTAWANKA, John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 17

