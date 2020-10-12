Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Brisbane District Court

by Staff writers
12th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DOBSON, Christopher; CHALMERS, Gordon Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOSE, Dipjit | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLEWLEY-KLEMSTEN; LORD; MINOR; PARK | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SIMPSON; WATERS; NYE; WALKER; LUDWIG; SALTER; SPREADBOROUGH; BEAUCHAMP; ALLEN; SMITH; DAVIS; LUDWIG; PETERSON; THORNBURN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PRASAD; SCHOUTEN; CRAMB; FRANCIS; WILLIAMS; SALLISBURY; GOULD | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

KRAUSE | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 2:30 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DICKSON, Murray John; LUAL, Angok Tong; KRSTEVSKI, Jack Isaac | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOPKINS, Isaac David Edward Douglas | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCKELLAR | Judge Rinaudo | Court 6 Floor 4 | 1:15 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

IMHOFF, Neil Raymond | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ROMA CALLOVER | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PEARCE, Daniel Hugh | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 12

More Stories

brisbane district court court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News THIS $3 a week for 12 weeks deal gives you full access to your local and regional news as well as full access to the Courier Mail. FULL DETAILS INSIDE:

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Politics Polling day is just three weeks away, here are the key dates to pencil in your...

        Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

        Queensland election: Where you can vote early in Burdekin

        Information FULL LIST: Polling booths and early voting centres near you >>

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores