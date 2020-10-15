Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WANG, Yisheng | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEESLEY; BROCK; BULL; CLOUGH; DAGAN; DEVEREAUX; DIXON; FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; GWILLIAMS; HARRIS; HORNE; HUSSAIN; MAJOR; MOY; MURRAY; NIEMEYER; RICHARDS; SHORT; TESIC; VANDERLAAN; WICKS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN; COX; HOUGHTON; POLJAK; SIMPSON; WAUGH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Samuel Ian | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROCKHAMPTON/EMERALD CALLOVER | Judge Everson | Court 39 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRISON, Christopher John | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PEARCE, Daniel Hugh; CHAND, Adam Anesh | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCHUBERT, Tyson Paul | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Kent QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM |

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi; WILSON, Allan James | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

IPSWICH MATTER | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

GALLATY, Ronald Trevor | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

PALMER, Denis | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

MELIT, Anthony Brian | Judge Dann | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 15

