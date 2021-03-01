Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Emerald today

by Staff writers
1st Mar 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Emerald :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BAKER/DAVIDSON; Miranda Ellen | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCHMIDT; James William | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

PRIESTLEY; Anthony Brian | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SUELL; Neville James | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BOZIER; Nathan John | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DARKEN; Dwarra Juane Andrew | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Emerald, March 1

