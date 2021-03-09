Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Emerald :

BROWN, Mitchell Tristen Trent | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Reid | Court 1 Ground Floor | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

