Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore today

by Staff writers
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore :

BELLERBY, Lewis Charles | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:10 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAOUD, Quinn; CUBBY-ROADLEY, Rhys; PAPASTERGOU, Chris; THOMPSON, Leah; MARSH, Jake; WITTINGSLOW, Lyndon; BELL, Ross; McGILVERY, Barry; INGLEY, Bayley; LAMBETH, Kate; McCOMBIE, Phillip; SALMON, Alexander; JAMES, Steven; COBBO, Whardin; HOLTON, Mark; O'CONNOR, Kane (Commonwealth) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAMS, Beaudine Denis Colin | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Anthony Graham | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore, December 17

More Stories

maroochydore district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our health workers stressed and burned out, survey shows

        Premium Content Our health workers stressed and burned out, survey shows

        Health Queensland’s health workers are stressed and burned out, with many complaining the past year has cost them their health.

        Former CQ miner denies rape allegations

        Premium Content Former CQ miner denies rape allegations

        News A man charged with rape claims he only knew the complainant through work at a...

        BUSTED: Driver caught speeding twice in 15 mins on CQ hwy

        Premium Content BUSTED: Driver caught speeding twice in 15 mins on CQ hwy

        Crime Driver copped six points and a hefty fine after being caught by two separate...

        Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        Premium Content Steiner school’s capacity increased as popularity surges

        News When the premises was approved in 2019, council placed a special condition on the...