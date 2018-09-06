Menu
Singles winner J. Johnson with runner up Anne Smith.
District players roll through to state finals

Kristen Booth
by
6th Sep 2018 1:01 PM

Lawn Bowls: Leichhardt District bowlers claimed three wins at the Zone playoffs in Moranbah late last month.

District winners from Leichhardt took on the winners from Mackay.

Springsure bowler Jules Johnson played in three events - ladies singles, pairs and fours - and was victorious in the singles, downing Anne Smith 25-20.

"It was a great game against Anne. I was able to hold to lead the whole way,” Johnson said.

Johnson has won the singles event at District level a few times but this was her first win at Zone level.

"I can't explain how thrilled I am to go this far, it's been a goal of mine for a while,” she said. "I'm excited for the State finals, to represent Springsure bowls and our Ladies District, it's a great feeling.”

Joining her at the state finals at Helensvale next month will be Emerald bowler Greg Pullen who took out the men's singles final, beating Rob Kurtz from South Suburban 25-20.

Pullen, who had a second chance at Zones after making it last year, certainly upped his game in the final.

Fellow Emerald bowlers Lorraine Baker and Mark Gallagher teamed up in the mixed pairs and while they were over the moon when they won at District level, they were delighted to win the Zone title, downing D Offield and D Addie.

Johnson, Pullen, Gallagher and Baker all head to the State finals next month where they are among the final eight in Queensland in their events.

The Ladies Leichhardt District Bowling Association wish all players the very best.

