Shocking CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a man was bundled into a white van after being kidnapped from his southwest Sydney home while a woman screamed his name in the background.

The footage shows the man being confronted by a group of people outside his Punchbowl home about 9.30pm on Sunday.

The group of masked men are yelling and arguing before the man is dragged out and bundled into a white van that is waiting on the street.

It then speeds away.

The 30-year-old man was kidnapped from his Punchbowl home.

A woman is screaming the man's name, while the person taking the video (from another building) gasps in the background.

A witness alerted police.

The victim had since returned home, NSW Police said in a statement.

"About 9.25pm on Sunday a 30-year-old man was confronted by a group of men at a home in Punchbowl," police said.

Police said he had since returned home.

"The men, who had their faces concealed, grabbed the man before dragging him into the street and forcing him into a van which was parked outside his home.

"Officers from Campsie Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene."

The investigation is ongoing.

Originally published as Disturbing footage of kidnapping emerges