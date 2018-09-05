Menu
Login
News

'Disturbing': Naked photos being shared at school

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 7:00 AM

POLICE have warned young people on the Northern Rivers to be vigilant after reports of nude photos circulating in a local school.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police had received "disturbing" reports about images of a naked school-aged child being shared by students.

"This matter is currently under investigation," he said.

"It is a criminal offence to take, transmit or possess images that are considered child pornography (of a person under 18 years)."

He said this could attract up to 10 years' prison.

"The consequences of taking private photographs of yourself and sending them could cause you and your family a great deal of embarrassment for a very long time," he said.

"Once you have sent them you have no control of where they go or what they are used for.

"More importantly, you can't get them back even if you want to."

He urged those who receive something inappropriate to not delete it, but alert a trustworthy adult as soon as possible.

northern rivers schools nude photos richmond police district school children
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News A new family friendly event is coming to the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    News Central Highlands HACKCQ will be an action-packed weekend.

    Local Partners