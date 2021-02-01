Disturbing video of cat thrown from car ‘like garbage’

WARNING: Distressing

Distressing vision has emerged of a cat being thrown from a car window and left abandoned on the side of the road.

Home security vision shows a black car making a U-turn before tossing the cat from the window and driving off at Caboolture on Friday night.

Luckily, the homeowner went outside straight away and called SEQ K9 Rescue Inc who immediately found a foster carer for him.

Vision shows the moment Zuma was thrown from the car window. Picture: Facebook

"Watching the security footage you can clearly see how little regard there is for the young kitten being tossed out of the car like yesterday's garbage," SEQ K9 Rescue Inc wrote on Facebook with the video.

"To the people who threw him carelessly out of the car, there are no words we can say about your actions.

"There are always alternative options then treating an animal like garbage and we hope you don't find yourself in the position of owning an animal again. You don't deserve the honour that comes with it."

Kristin Dossetto is now looking after the kitten, who her son has affectionately called Zuma.

"He is coming along really well and has settled in quite nicely," she told The Courier-Mail.

Zuma is recovering with his foster carer and is enjoying plenty of TLC. Picture: Supplied

"He loves to get pats, he is very playful and he is speedy, he zooms around the house and chases his toys around."

Ms Dossetto said she was "shocked" when she saw the video of Zuma thrown from the car window.

"I processed it a bit and then saw it a second time to try and look for finer details like a number plate, because there's a bit of anger that comes over you as to how somebody could do something like that," she said.

"Just throwing him out on the street and basically leaving him there without any care in the world … shocking."

Zuma is recovering with his foster carer and is enjoying plenty of TLC. Picture: Supplied

Zuma will stay in Ms Dossetto's care for roughly a few weeks until he is ready for adoption through SEQ K9 Rescue.

RSPCA have confirmed they received a complaint and are looking into the incident.

Originally published as Disturbing video of cat thrown from car 'like garbage'