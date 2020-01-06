Diver dies after great white shark attack

A man has died after being bitten by a shark near Esperance. Picture: Tourism Australia

A diver has died after being bitten by a shark in Western Australia.

The attack happened off Cull Island, near the south coast town of Esperance, 713km southeast of Perth.

Surf Life Saving WA confirmed the attack was carried out by a great white shark about 1.30pm.

"A man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark," the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said.

Police said the victim was in the area on a boat, and diving at the moment of the attack.

"A woman who was on board the boat at the time of the incident has been returned to shore, and has been taken by St John Ambulance to hospital," police said.

She was suffering from shock.

The search for the man is still ongoing as fisheries officers, police air wing and divers conduct patrols in the area.

Fisheries officers are currently involved in assisting WA Police with a fatal shark bite incident at Cull Island, near Esperance. See more: https://t.co/5SGdkHEwrT — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) January 5, 2020

A SharkSmart alert from the Surf Life Saving WA Twitter account warned of a public report of a white shark at Cull Island at 9.39am WA time Sunday.

At 1.06pm, another alert said Esperance fisheries officers were "investigating possible shark bite incident".

Fisheries are advising people to take additional caution in the area.

It's the second fatal shark attack in the region in less than three years.

Laeticia Brouwer, 17, died after being attacked near Wylie Bay in 2017.

She was on a family holiday and in the water with other surfers including her dad.

Sean Pollard was attacked by two great white sharks nearby in 2014, losing his left arm and right hand in the attack.